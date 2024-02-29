Feb 29, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Patrick Donnelly - Citi - Moderator



Being here. I'm Patrick Donnelly, the tools and diagnostics analyst here at Citi. And we have Mike and AmirAli with us from Guardant Health. Talk a little bit screening a little bit on the financial side. But yes, Murali, maybe to start with certainly the news last week that seemed to get the most attention with the oncology piece. So maybe we can start there.



Yes. Maybe tell us what happened. It seemed like it was an FDA decision, ANALYST filling the panel of stock. I'll leave it to you to tell us what happened and where we go from.



Questions and Answers:

- Guardant Health Inc - Co-CEOYes, sure. So yes, it's all logistics and scheduling related. So FDA initially told us tentatively they are planning to have this AdCom end of March and very recently, they notified us that they cannot do that now. They are trying to do it late Q2. The reason that they told us is this plan now, which is supposed to have 10 members just have five members at the time that they can be somewhat patient once they need