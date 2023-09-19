Half Year 2023 Eleco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, Alessandro, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Eleco's 2023 interim results presentation. It's good to see you all today. Thank you for joining us. My name is Jonathan Hunter. I'm the Chief Executive of Eleco. And I'm joined by Neil Pritchard who is the Chief Financial Officer of Eleco.



Good morning.



So for those who are new to the story, just a little bit of background about Eleco. It's a leading provider of innovative and award-winning solutions for the built environment. We developed all of our software solutions in-house; and therefore, all of the IPs are owned which we're very proud of.



Our core markets are in the UK, Scandinavia, Germany,