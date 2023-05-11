Q1 2023 Fractal Gaming Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Fractal Gaming Group Q1 2023 Report Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Hannes Wallin; and CFO, Karin Ingemarson. Please go ahead.



Hannes Wallin - Fractal Gaming Group AB(publ)-Founder - CEO & Board Member



Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of our Q1 report. We are very excited today to update you about the latest development in our company and share the details of our report.



Looking first at some highlights from our Q1 report. Our sales increased by an incredible 66% year-over-year measured in Swedish krona and increased by 49% measured in U.S. dollars. And we are, of course, very satisfied with this development, and we will talk more later in this presentation about specific dynamics of the market turnaround and also our revenue development.



Our sales in revenue increased by 32% year-over-year, which is also a very positive sign of the market turnaround. The difference in sales in increase and sales out