May 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Mats Hyttinge - Redeye AB - Analyst



Redeye welcomes Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase. Welcome, Simon, and please go ahead.



Simon Grant - SciBase Holding AB - CEO



Thank you, Mats. SciBase is based on Stockholm, and we are listed on NASDAQ First North. We work within dermatology -- disorders of the skin essentially, and we work with within dermatology and allergy. And these are interesting spaces because there's very little technology in these spaces today. And almost all diagnoses or a lot of diagnosis is done subjectively and visually. And this is where SciBase can add value.



Let's see if I can change. And now, sorry. So SciBase has a platform, and that platform can be used to evaluate the structure of the skin, and I'll take you through that. But there are three main areas to work with at the same platform, and we apply this to different indications.



The first indication: melanoma, this is the most dangerous skin cancer; and there's non-melanoma skin cancer, the other main type of skin cancer. And that is actually -- plus different skin cancers, but