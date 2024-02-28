Feb 28, 2024 / 06:20PM GMT

George Staphos - BofA Global Research(US)-Analyst



(audio in progress) back, everybody. Hope you had a nice lunch. We are very happy to have our lightning round with two companies, who did this for us last year as well, Clearwater Paper and Sylvamo. Thank you very much.



We have our Arsen Kitch, Chief Executive Officer for the company, Clearwater, as well as Chief Financial Officer, Sherri Baker, who's in the audience for Clearwater. And for Sylvamo, the formal remarks will be made by John Sims, Chief Financial Officer of the company.



The way we do this and did it last year, both companies are going to do a quick overview of their companies, things that you should know about them, and then we're going to get into Q&A with both of them on stage. There will be some cross fertilization, hopefully some common themes. And we look forward to some really good questions from all of you. So thanks for being here.



So I think Arsen is going to kick us off. Arsen, if you would, take it away.



Arsen Kitch - Clearwater Paper