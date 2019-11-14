Q3 2019 Quest Resource Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Quest Resource Holding Corp. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.



Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to David Mossberg, Investor Relations Representative. Please go ahead, sir.



David M. Mossberg - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Founder and CEO



Thank you, Lisa, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain certain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future performance of Quest. Use of the words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe and other similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding Quest's future opportunities for growth; Quest's expectations for revenue, margins and profitability in future periods; Quest's industry position and industry trend; Quest's prospects, outlook and business strategies going