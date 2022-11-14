Q3 2022 Quest Resource Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

David M. Mossberg - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Founder and CEO



Thank you, Jenny, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on this call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future performance of Quest. Use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe and other similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Quest's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events or Quest's results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various