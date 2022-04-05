Netcompany Group A/S Capital Market Update 2022 Transcript

Apr 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Johansen - Netcompany Group A/S-Partner - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Welcome to Netcompany's capital market update, both to you here physically in the room in Copenhagen and also to the participants watching online. My name is Thomas Johansen. I'm the CFO of Netcompany, and I will be your host for the next couple of hours.



You should have received the presentation this morning or have access to it online. And thus, we have not made any handed or any printout for the group here. The agenda for the next couple of hours is as outlined here. Our CEO and Co-Founder, Andre Rogaczewski will give an update on our strategy status, and he will give a status on the current integration projects ongoing in the Netcompany Core.



Andre will also give a description of the Danish market in a little more detail as well as the market potential in general in Europe that we will be tapping into towards 2030. Once Andre is done, Alex Manos, CEO of Netcompany Intrasoft will give a more detailed description of the part of the business that he is heading