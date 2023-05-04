Q1 2023 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Netcompany interim report for the first 3 months of 2023. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded.



I will now hand it over to CEO, Andre Rogaczewski. Please begin.



Andre Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Co-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany's results for Q1 2023. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



And before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through, so could we please have Slide #2, please. And I'll pause for 30 seconds here and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures. And with that, can we please go to Slide #3, please?



The topic of today's presentation is our performance for Q1. And I will walk you through the business highlights for the first quarter of the year, and I will also go through our financial guidance for 2023,