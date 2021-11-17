Q3 2021 Fusion Fuel Green PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Ben Schwarz - Fusion Fuel Green PLC - Head, IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Fusion Fuel Green's Third Quarter Investor Update. My name is Ben Schwarz, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Fusion Fuel.



I would first like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the company's expectations or predictions of financial and business performance, which are based on numerous assumptions about sales margins competitive factors, industry performance and other factors which cannot be predicted.



Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and they are not guarantees of performance. I encourage you to read disclaimer slide in the investor presentation for a discussion of the risks that may affect our business or may cause our assumptions to be proved incorrect. The company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by