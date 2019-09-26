Sectra AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 26, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Mats FranzÃ©n - Sectra AB(publ)-CFO



Welcome everybody to the Sectra Capital Markets Day with focus on cybersecurity. Before we go into the presentation of today's participants, I would like to inform you all, for the benefit of your integrity, that there will be photo sessions. If you do not want to participate in that, give us notice and we will attend to that request immediately.



There will be one session later on in Swedish. If you do not command that language, there will be demos outside for you to delve into those issues and if you are not among the 10 million people out of 7 billion who doesn't command Swedish. The secret -- sorry, today's presentations will be -- initially goes with our presentation is the CEO of the Sectra Group, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and then please, Simo, who's the Vice President of the Group and Head of the Sectra Secure Communications; Fredrik SundstrÃ¶m, where ever you are? Ah, always taking a corner position; Robert Lidquist, happens to also take a corner position and being a neighbor of mine, almost; and Lars Larsson