Q2 2020 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Sectra Q2 2019/2020



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sectra's Q2 report for '19/'20.



And we go on with the next slide, highlights and trends. The financial targets for the group, next slide. We have stability under control despite getting a redemption program here equivalent to dividends. The first and highest priority target is in place. Second target is profitability. We are just above our threshold of 15% despite heavy investments in the first 2 quarters as we have said in the -- beforehand. And so growth, EBIT per share should grow by 50% over a 5-year period. We are right now below that target at 37.3%.



Next slide. So we can ask why is that growth target not fulfilled. And the main reason is that we had a very large order intake in the last fiscal year,