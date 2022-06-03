Q4 2022 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB(publ)-Chief IR Officer



Welcome to Sectra's financial report presentation with the CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and Jessica Holmquist, CFO since May; and online we also have Fredrik Gustavsson, CTO, Imaging IT Solutions, for a special focus session. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will be the moderator of the Q&A session later. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I hand over to you, TorbjÃ¶rn.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. Thank you very much, and welcome to our year-end report. We will start with the intro and the Q4 highlights by me, and then Jessica will take care of the financial developments. We'll have a special session on our new ways of reporting in the cloud software. We will complement and change a little bit how we report as we are moving out to SaaS, Software as a Service. Then I'll talk a little about our way forward, and we'll go into the Q&