Dec 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB(publ)-Chief IR Officer
Good morning and welcome to Sectra's 6-Month Report Presentation with CEO, Torbjorn Kronander; and CFO, Jessica Holmquist. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will be the moderator of the Q&A session later. The chat function is open from start and you are welcome to write questions during management's presentation.
And with that, I hand over to you, Torbjorn.
TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
All right. Welcome to our half year or 6-month interim report. We will start with interim highlights; we'll go to financial development presented by Jessica, our CFO; and then I will briefly tell you a little about our way forward and then we'll have the Q&A session. Note that, as Helena said, the chat function is open all the time. Sectra's main business line is Imaging IT solutions handling image management or handling images in health care. We
Q2 2023 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...