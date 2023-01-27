Sectra AB Capital Markets Day 2023 Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Lisa Everhill - Sectra AB(publ)-Chief People&Brand Officer



Welcome, everybody. Come on in and take your seats. We're about to get started. Excellent. So welcome to Sectra's Capital Market Day. We have an exciting day ahead of us. My name is Lisa Everhill. I'll work with people, culture and branding related questions at Sectra. I've been in for some 16 years now. We have some even more exciting people coming along though after myself.



Before lunch, we will talk about our strategies. We'll talk about Sectra Communications and our business innovation initiatives. We'll go into lunch. You'll have an opportunity to actually see some of our solutions up in the demo stations on the 2 different floors. And after lunch, we'll head into Imaging IT. So before lunch it's our CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander. You have the Sectra crew up here if you want to see them live. We have Magnus Skogberg, President of Sectra Communications. And we have Johan Carlegrim right there; and Gustaf Schwang; and then TorbjÃ¶rn will represent one of our business innovation