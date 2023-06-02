Q4 2023 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB(publ)-Chief IR Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Sectra's year-end report presentation with CEO, Torbjorn Kronander and CFO, Jessica Holmquist. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will be the moderator of the Q&A session after management presentation. (Operator Instructions). So with that, I leave the word to you, Torbjorn.



TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander - Sectra AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



All right. Thank you very much. Welcome here to our year-end presentation, 2nd of June 2023. Agenda for today is I will begin with some highlights from here [that passed]. Jessica will talk about financial development. And then I will give a little brief of our way forward, and then we'll have a Q&A session. And note again, as Helena said, you can give chat questions during the entire speech. If there is something that Helena determines that we should actually reply immediately, she will interrupt me or Jessica or -