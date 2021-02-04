Q4 2020 Airthings ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



Hi, and welcome to the Airthings fourth-quarter 2020 presentation. I'm Ãyvind Birkenes, the CEO of Airthings. I'm also having here with me, Erik Lundby, the CFO; and also PÃ¥l Berntsen, who leads Airthings for Business business unit, and he will go a little bit more in detail into that today.



The purpose of Airthings, I just want to remind everybody on that, is to empower the world to breathe better. What we do at Airthings is good for people. It's good for the planet, and it's good for business. Our vision is to be the global benchmark of air quality, monitoring and control, and setting the agenda on how air impacts our life and how to act on it.



The business is growing rapidly. We ended 2020 at NOK217 million, which is 50% up from previous year. And we are now guiding this year with a midpoint of NOK330 million for 2021, which gives us a CAGR growth of 64% since 2015.



The revenue splits still dominantly from the Americas with 77%, mainly from US and Canada, and around in Europe and other regions with 23%.



We are