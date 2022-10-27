Q3 2022 Airthings ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

* Ãyvind Birkenes

Airthings ASA - CEO

* Billy McFadden

Airthings ASA - General Manager, Head of Sales US

* Jeremy Gerst

Airthings ASA - CFO



Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



Hello, and welcome to our third-quarter presentation. I'm Ãyvind. I'm the CEO and we have with us today our CFO, Jeremy. And we'll also have a guest appearance by Billy McFadden. He is leading our consumer sales in North America and has been doing that over many years. Please send your questions in the chat. There is a bit of a delay, and then we'll take Q&A session at the end.



I want to just start by reminding everyone about the purpose of Airthings to empower the world to breathe better and we are super focused on our purpose. And we use this to steer our strategy, both in the consumer segment and also in Airthings for Business. Airthings should be good for people, good for planet, and