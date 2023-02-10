Q4 2022 Airthings ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ãyvind Birkenes

Airthings ASA - CEO

Jeremy Gerst

Airthings ASA - CFO



Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO



Hi, and good morning. Welcome to our fourth quarter presentation from 2022. I'm Ãyvind Birkenes, the CEO of Airthings. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Jeremy Gerst. Please send any questions in the chat. There's about twenty seconds of delay. So to ensure that we get the questions at the end, please send them in.



So I just want to remind everyone about the purpose of Airthings. It's really about empowering the world to breathe better. And the air has much bigger impact on energy consumption on our health and well-being than most people think. And we are super focused on our purpose. And we use this to really steer our businesses and strategies around the consumer segment and for Airthings for Business.



So Airthings, we have been growing fast over many years.