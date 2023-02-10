Feb 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ãyvind Birkenes
Airthings ASA - CEO
* Jeremy Gerst
Airthings ASA - CFO
=====================
Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO
Hi, and good morning. Welcome to our fourth quarter presentation from 2022. I'm Ãyvind Birkenes, the CEO of Airthings. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Jeremy Gerst. Please send any questions in the chat. There's about twenty seconds of delay. So to ensure that we get the questions at the end, please send them in.
So I just want to remind everyone about the purpose of Airthings. It's really about empowering the world to breathe better. And the air has much bigger impact on energy consumption on our health and well-being than most people think. And we are super focused on our purpose. And we use this to really steer our businesses and strategies around the consumer segment and for Airthings for Business.
So Airthings, we have been growing fast over many years.
Q4 2022 Airthings ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...