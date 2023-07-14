Jul 14, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 14, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ãyvind Birkenes
Airthings ASA - CEO
* Jeremy Gerst
Airthings ASA - CFO
=====================
Ãyvind Birkenes - Airthings ASA - CEO
Hello, and welcome to our second-quarter presentation. I'm Ãyvind, CEO; and we also have our CFO, Jeremy presenting today. Please send your questions in the chat. There's about a 20-second delay, so we can take those at the end.
I just want to remind people about the purpose of Airthings, which is to empower the world to breathe better. And Airthings is all about creating healthy indoor environments to reduce energy consumptions of building and to make existing buildings smarter and more sustainable with advanced analytics. Air has much bigger impact on energy consumption, on our health, and well-being than you think.
So Airthings has been a fast-growing business over many years. And as we said in the last update, we expected limited growth this first half of 2023.
Q2 2023 Airthings ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 14, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
