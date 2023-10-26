Airthings ASA Capital Markets Update Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Geir FÃ¸rre - Airthings ASA - Chairman



I have the pleasure to welcome you all to the second Capital Markets Update in the history of Airthings. We're going to spend two hours together, hopefully to bring a lot of new insights and a lot of new information to this audience. And we have a quite many people here today and there's also quite a bit of people online listening in.



I'm the Chairman of the company. I've been that for seven out of the last eight years. My day-to-day job is that I'm the Managing Partner of Firda. Firda is a tech investment company who is investing in the way we say it, Norwegian tech companies. We empower Norwegian companies to become global leaders. We believe sort of Airthings is a global leader but in a niche that is growing and growing. Like that, we are living up to what we are doing.



We invest in companies that is making -- with technology that wins the world and solve problems for the world. And as I will tell you and also what Airthings is all about is solving big, big global problems. So we are thrilled to be a large shareholder and