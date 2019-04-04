Full Year 2019 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Lance H. L. Batchelor - Saga plc - Group CEO & Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us.



As I think you all know, I'm Lance Batchelor. I'm the group CEO of Saga. I'm joined today by our new CFO, James Quin; by our Chief Customer Officer, Stuart Beamish; and by the CEOs of our Insurance and Travel divisions, Robin Shaw and Gary Duggan. Our Chairman, Patrick O'Sullivan, is also with us this morning.



Today, we're going to cover our prelim results from last year as well as an update on our strategy for the business, so we're going to take a little longer than we usually do. Allowing time for questions, we expect to be finished at about 11:00 this morning.



Let's put today's announcement into context. This is a critically important day for Saga. We're making a fundamental change to our strategy. It takes us back to our heritage. It addresses the increasing challenges that we've been seeing in parts of our business, most notably insurance broking. By the way, the slides are not going to change for a while, while I open up.



We've also