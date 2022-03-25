Mar 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Presentation (Retail Investors)

Mar 25, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Emily Roalfe

Saga plc - Head of IR

* Euan Angus Sutherland

Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director

* James Barrington Quin

Saga plc - Group CFO & Executive Director

* Lisa Edgar



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Saga plc preliminary results investor presentation for the full year ended 31st of January 2022. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself, however, the company review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand over to you, Euan Sutherland, CEO; James Quin, CFO; and Lisa Edgar, CEO of the Big Window and Member of the Saga executive team. Good morning.



Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim