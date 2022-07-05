Saga PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 05, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Roger Michael De Haan - Saga plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Roger De Haan, the company's chairman, and this is our first AGM in person since 2019, and the first time we've offered our shareholders the chance to view the proceedings online or attend in person. I'd like to extend a warm welcome and thank you for joining our Annual General Meeting today. As it's now 11:00, and we have a quorum, I declare the meeting open.



First, I'd like to introduce the Board and our company secretary. From your left to right, Julie Hopes is one of our non-executive directors and also Chair of our insurance broking company, Saga Services. Julie also chairs our Risk Committee. Gareth Hoskin, also a Non-Executive Director and Chair of Acromas Insurance Company, Saga's underwriting company. Gareth also chairs our Audit Committee. Orna Ni-Chionna is our Senior Independent Director and Chair of our Nomination Committee. Euan Sutherland is our Group Chief Executive Officer. Vicki Haynes, our group Company Secretary. Eva Eisenschimmel is our Non-Executive Director, Chair of