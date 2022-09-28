Half Year 2022 Saga PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. It's incredibly important for us to be able to reach as many investors as possible, especially in a year, which is incredibly tough for the wider economy, and we are finding it tough as you've seen with our update yesterday. So let me just run through a few of the headlines first, I'll then hand over to James to give you some more financial detail. I'll come back briefly and talk about our longer-term strategy and leave plenty of time for questions because I know that's really where the kind of value add of these calls sits.



So just moving on to the summary of the half year. We are -- we've had a good first half versus consensus. So we delivered a