Sep 27, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation for Analysts and Investors
Sep 27, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Emily Roalfe
Saga plc - Head of IR
* Euan Angus Sutherland
Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director
* James Barrington Quin
Saga plc - Group CFO & Executive Director
* Michael O'Donohue
Saga plc - Chief Data Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andreas de Groot van Embden
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Financials Analyst
* Nicholas Harcourt Johnson
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Rahim Nizar Karim
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Euan Angus Sutherland - Saga plc - Group CEO, Interim CEO of Saga Insurance & Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Saga's half year results presentation for the period ending 31st of July 2023. This morning, we
Half Year 2023 Saga PLC Presentation for Analysts and Investors Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...