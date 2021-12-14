Bonava AB (publ) Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Sofia Rudbeck - Bonava AB(publ)-SVP of Marketing - Sales & Communication



Good morning, and very welcome to Bonava's Capital Markets Day 2021. My name is Sofia Rudbeck, and I'm part of the executive management team and responsible for sales and marketing and communication. I will be your guy today and moderator, and I will guide you through the next coming 3 hours. Very welcome all.



A month ago, we presented our strategic review as well as our updated strategy and objectives. Today, we will focus on giving you an increased understanding of our midterm targets as well as how we will achieve profitable growth going forward. Let's have a look at the agenda. We will start off with our CEO, presenting our market dynamics and starting position. We will then have a break. And after the break, our CEO will continue to talk about the targets and the strategy followed by our CFO, who will go through the financial road map and then our CEO and I will have a discussion regarding our sustainable foundation. Then it's time for another break. And after the second