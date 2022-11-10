Bonava AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Anna Falck Fyhrlund - Bonava AB(publ)-Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Bonava's Capital Market Day 2022. Finally, we can meet all of us together live in the room, but also digitally. So a warm welcome here.



So now I