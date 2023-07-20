Q2 2023 Bonava AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Peter Wallin - Bonava AB(publ)-President&CEO



So let us take you through the second quarter. During the quarter, we can see that the market is stabilizing, and we are seeing a gradual pickup of sales. This is not done easily. This is a lot of work involved, of course, we're doing the sales, and we need to be very close to our customers and the market.



It also means that we need to adapt the offering quite a bit and it entails all kinds of different options. We are -- of course, sometimes we need to adjust sales prices. But we also adjust the offering as such, trying to slim it down in terms of how costly it could be and also being flexible sometimes of moving periods, et cetera. So there's a lot of things we're working with. But staying close to the market is absolutely a key in that.



We saw the stabilizing market condition predominantly across the board, but our strongest markets continue to be the strongest. And here, we also saw the best development in the second quarter. And that relates to our biggest market in Germany, where our