Q2 2019 Scatec Solar ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

* Mikkel TÃ¸rud

Scatec Solar ASA - CFO

* Raymond Carlsen

Scatec Solar ASA - CEO



Raymond Carlsen - Scatec Solar ASA - CEO



Good morning. We're here to present the second quarter results of 2020 (sic) [2019]. I'll take the first part, and then Mikkel will do the numbers, and I'll sum up and provide some input to the future.



Last quarter has been, I would say, almost as usual, extremely busy for us. We're also happy to share with you that in all business segments, we are hitting previous records by the numbers we're presenting. The project backlog and pipeline is exceeding 5 gigawatt. I'll get a bit back to that with more input on the backlog and pipeline. The power production reached 198 gigawatts, and we produced an EBITDA of NOK 221 million. Development & Construction revenues of NOK 1.339 billion and with an EBITDA of NOK 165 million. And if you compare the power production to last year, that's up