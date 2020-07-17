Q2 2020 Scatec Solar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec Solar ASA - CEO



Good morning. My name is Raymond Carlsen. And together with Mikkel TÃ¸rud, I'm here to present the second quarter results for 2020. As usual, we will do the highlights and project update to begin with, then we'll review the numbers, and then I'll have a short summary slide towards the end.



We have had a tremendous development of production of electricity, while at the same time, we are progressing development of some very large project opportunities. I'll refer to that a bit later in the presentation.



Power production reached 406 gigawatt hours during the quarter. And if you just compare it to the last quarter, that is up more than 100%. We enjoyed an EBITDA of NOK 417 million, which is up from last quarter, NOK 346 million. If you compare that to the same quarter last year, we were then at NOK 388 million.



During the quarter, we finished the last of 3 plants, our portfolio plants in Upington, South Africa and a plant in Ukraine, totaling 140 megawatts. During the quarter, we also raised NOK 1,968 million during -- through a rights issue