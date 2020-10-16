Q3 2020 Scatec Solar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 16, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Raymond Carlsen - Scatec ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Q3 2020 results. In addition to this, of course, today is an extremely important day for Scatec Solar. A special day because, today, we are announcing the acquisition of SN Power. That is an extremely important element in Scatec Solar's broadened strategy. And we will return later on today with a press conference at 9:00 this morning and an investor conference at 10:00.



Today, we have the following agenda. As usual, I will share with you the highlights and the project update. Financial review will be conducted by Mikkel. And we have also invited Terje Pilskog again to talk a bit about the pipeline and the great opportunities that we see in our pipeline.



The acquisition of SN Power is extremely important for us, and it attracts a value of $1,166 million at the acquisition price. As I mentioned before, we will address this in detail later on, together with Norfund and together with SN Power.



If we go back to Q3 2020. We had a record power production. In fact, going back a year, it's up by 46%. If you look at the