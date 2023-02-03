Q4 2022 Scatec ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Terje Pilskog - Scatec ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter presentation. As usual, I will run you through and give an update on our business, and then Mikkel will take us through the financials.



The evidence of global warming is clear. Despite record investments in renewable energy globally in 2022, we are far from being on a path that will meet the targets of the Paris Agreement, that is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. The pace of the green transition will have to accelerate and investments in renewable energy will have to increase significantly if we're going to get close to that target, and this is especially true for emerging markets.



Scatec is well positioned to contribute to this acceleration in our core markets. We have the capabilities, the track record, the pipeline and the relationships to be a key player and a key contributing factor in these markets. This was exemplified also during our COP27 participation, where we engaged in discussions with political leaders and key stakeholders in our core markets. We also signed several