Sep 12, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analyst. For this session, we have Ron Renaud, CEO of Cerevel Therapeutics.



Ronald C. Renaud - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks for having me.



Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



For those who may not be familiar with Cerevel, can you provide a brief introduction?



Ronald C. Renaud - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. So Cerevel is a company that was really born inside of Pfizer and was spun out a