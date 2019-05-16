May 16, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research
Thanks so much for joining. We'll get moving to our next company presenter. My name is Jason Gerberry. I'm the U.S. pharma analyst at Bank of America. I'm pleased to be introducing Cara Therapeutics. I'm joined by Derek Chalmers, CEO; and Mani Mohindru, CFO. So thank you for joining us here at the conference.
Derek T. Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director
Thanks for the invitation.
Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research
Yes, of course. Of course. Maybe, Derek, I don't know if you want to maybe just provide a quick overview on the company? The late-stage programs, what you feel like makes Cara an interesting story.
Derek T. Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director
Yes. Sure. So we're a company focused on the development of an entirely novel class of
Cara Therapeutics Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference Transcript
May 16, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...