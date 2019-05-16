May 16, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research



Thanks so much for joining. We'll get moving to our next company presenter. My name is Jason Gerberry. I'm the U.S. pharma analyst at Bank of America. I'm pleased to be introducing Cara Therapeutics. I'm joined by Derek Chalmers, CEO; and Mani Mohindru, CFO. So thank you for joining us here at the conference.



Derek T. Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thanks for the invitation.



Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research



Yes, of course. Of course. Maybe, Derek, I don't know if you want to maybe just provide a quick overview on the company? The late-stage programs, what you feel like makes Cara an interesting story.



Derek T. Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Yes. Sure. So we're a company focused on the development of an entirely novel class of