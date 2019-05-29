May 29, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Cara Therapeutics KALM-1 Top Line Data Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Cara's request. I will now like to turn the conference over to Cara team. Please proceed.



Michael Schaffzin - Stern Investor Relations, Inc. - Director



Good morning. This is Michael Schaffzin with Stern Investor Relations, and welcome to Cara Therapeutics KALM-1 Top Line Data Conference Call. The news release became available at 7:00 a.m. today and can be found at our -- on our website at www.caratherapeutics.com. You may also listen to a live webcast and replay of today's call in the Investors section of the website. A slide deck to accompany this call is also available for download on the Events & Presentations section at the Cara website.



Before we begin, let me remind you that statements made on today's call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the