Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Cara Therapeutics KALM-2 top line data conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, the call is being recorded at Cara's request.



I would now like to turn the call over to the Cara team. Please proceed.



Jane Urheim - Stern Investor Relations, Inc. - IR Executive



Good morning. This is Jane Urheim with Stern Investor Relations, and welcome to Cara Therapeutics KALM-2 top line data conference call. The news release became available earlier this morning and can be found on our website at www.caratherapeutics.com. You may also listen to a live webcast and replay of today's call on the News and Investors section of the website.



Before we begin, let me remind you that statements made on today's call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans,