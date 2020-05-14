May 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research



Good day, everybody. My name is Jason Gerberry. I -- well, first off, I want to thank everybody for joining us for day 3 of the Bank of America Virtual Healthcare Conference. I'm the SMID cap, biotech and specialty pharma analyst at Bank of America, and I'm pleased to be introducing our next company presenter, Cara Therapeutics and CEO, Derek Chalmers. For those on the line, Cara is developing therapeutics for pruritus or itch that tends to be more moderate to severe in nature. The company recently reported positive Phase III data from its second confirmatory trial for KALM-2 for end-stage renal disease, patients who are suffering from itch, and the company is also exploring applications of this small AD in an oral formulation. And so we'll be looking to talk upon each of these topics today with Derek.



So first off, Derek, thanks so much for joining us.



Derek T. Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Good morning, Jason.