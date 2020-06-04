Cara Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 04, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Derek Chalmers. Mr. Chalmers, the floor is yours, sir.



Derek T. Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. I am Derek Chalmers. I'm the Chief Executive Officer for Cara Therapeutics, and I'm very happy to welcome you to the Cara Therapeutics 2020 Stockholders' Meeting.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board and the business team who are present today. The other members of the Board here today are Dr. Jeffrey Ives, Harrison Bains Jr., Christopher Posner, Martin Vogelbaum. And Martin Vogelbaum also serves as the company's lead independent director.



The other officers of the company here today are Richard Makara, our Vice President, Head of Accounting and Controller; and Scott Terrillion, our General Counsel and Secretary. And Mr. Terrillion will act as secretary for