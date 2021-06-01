Jun 01, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Chris Howerton - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst
Hello, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us. My name is Chris Howerton, part of the Jefferies biotechnology research team. Very pleased to be hosting a fireside chat with one of the companies I cover, Cara Therapeutics. And on behalf of the Company is Derek Chalmers. Thanks so much for joining us, Dr. Chalmers.
Derek Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Hi, Chris. Thank you very much for the invitation.
Chris Howerton - Jefferies Group (Trades,
Cara Therapeutics Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 01, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot