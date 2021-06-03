Cara Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Derek T. Chalmers - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



So, good afternoon, everybody. I am Derek Chalmers, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics, and I'm very happy to welcome you to the Cara Therapeutics' 2021 Stockholders Meeting.



Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you, the other members of the Board and the business team, who are with us today on the call. The other members of the Board here in person are Dr. Jeffrey Ives, Harrison Bains, Jr., Christopher Posner, Dr. Susan Shiff, and Martin Vogelbaum, who also serves as the company's lead independent Director.



The other officers of the company here today are Thomas Reilly, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Terrillion, our General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer; and Mr. Terrillion will act as Secretary for the stockholders meeting.



I'd also like to introduce Sean Riegler and Jason Robinson of Ernst & Young LLP, the company's auditors, who are available to respond to appropriate questions.



And finally, I would like