Jan 10, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Daniel G. Wolle - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Welcome, everyone. We're continuing the 40th JPM conference. I'm one of the associates at the Smid-Cap biotech research team. My name is Daniel Wolle. I'm joined today by President and CEO, Chris Posner of Cara Therapeutics. If you want to ask questions, as a reminder, there is a big blue ask-a-question button you can submit that, and I can ask the questions to the question portal.



Without further ado, Chris?



Christopher A. Posner - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you, Daniel. It's really an exciting time for Cara Therapeutics. It's exciting as we transition to a fast-growing commercial stage company with an approved product in the U.S. and for late to mid-stage programs in the clinic. And I kind of embody that excitement. And for me personally, I was a Board member at Cara for 3 years and became CEO in November. And moving from the board to the CEO role was really an opportunity. I simply could not pass up given the confidence I have in the company