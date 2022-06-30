Jun 30, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Liz, and I will be your conference facilitator. I'd like to welcome everyone to Cara Therapeutics call to discuss the top line results of the KOMFORT Phase II proof-of-concept study in NP. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Iris Francesconi, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations from Cara Therapeutics. Ms. Francesconi, you may begin the call.
Iris Francesconi - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - Chief of Corporate Strategy & IR
Thank you, Liz, and good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we issued a press release detailing our top line results for the proof-of-concept study, KOMFORT, in notalgia paresthetica. The press release can be found on our website at www.caratherapeutics.com. You may also listen to a live webcast and replay of today's call on the Investors section of the website. Participating in today's call are Chris Posner, Cara's President and Chief Executive Officer;
Cara Therapeutics Inc to Discuss KOMFORT Phase 2 Topline Data - Conference Call Transcript
Jun 30, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...