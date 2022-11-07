Q3 2022 Cara Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Shannon, and I will be your conference facilitator. I would like to welcome everyone to the Cara Therapeutics Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce Matt Murphy, Cara's Manager of Investor Relations. Mr. Murphy, you may begin your call.



Matthew Murphy -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Just after market close today, Cara issued a news release announcing the company's results for the third quarter of 2022. Copies of this news release and SEC filings can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.caratherapeutics.com.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call we will be making certain forward-looking statements about Cara and our programs based on management's current plans and expectations. These statements are being made under the Private Securities