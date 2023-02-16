Cara Therapeutics Inc Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Participating from Cara Therapeutics today will be Chris Posner, Cara's President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Joana Goncalves, Cara's Chief Medical Officer; and Eric Vandal, Cara's Senior Vice President of Commercial. We are also joined by 3 highly accomplished key opinion leaders. First, Dr. Joel Topf is currently an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine,