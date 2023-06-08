Jun 08, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Dennis Ding - Jefferies LLC - Analyst



Hi, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the 2023 Jefferies healthcare conference here in New York. My name is Dennis Ding, mid-cap biotech analyst here at Jefferies. And I have the great pleasure of having the Cara Therapeutics team here with me for a fireside.



So before we really dive into some questions, maybe give a brief overview around the company, the progress you guys have made over the last 12 months and just so everybody's on the same page.



Chris Posner - Cara Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Sure. Good afternoon, Dennis, and thanks for the invitation to the conference. So Cara Therapeutics, I mean, our strategy is quite simple. We want to be the leader in chronic pruritus. And we've accomplished a lot as a company. We actually have an approved drug called KORSUVA injection that we're actively launching is launching in the US and in Europe.



We have a partner, CSL Vifor, who's in charge of the launch, both in the US and in Europe. And we're expecting an approval in Japan in the