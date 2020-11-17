AAK AB (publ) Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Fredrik Nilsson;CFO -



Welcome to the Q&A webcast of AAK'sÂ First Virtual Capital Market Day, November 17, 2020.



I'm Fredrik Nilsson. Chief Financial Officer at AAK. I will moderate today's sessions as well as answer any questions that you might have for me.



We hope that you had a chance to review the prerecorded presentations from selected members of our management team that was released in the morning on aak.com.



We have set aside 60 minutes for this session. For today's Q&A, we have some panel members in the studio, while others has to join us online due to current travel restrictions.



With me in the studio is Johan Westman, AAK'sÂ President and CEO.



Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Good afternoon, everyone.



Fredrik Nilsson;CFO -



Anne Mette Olesen, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer.



Anne Mette Olesen - AAK AB(publ.)-