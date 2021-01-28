Q4 2020 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you so much, and good morning, everyone. This is the quarter 4 earnings call, the end of the year call for AAK. Together with me, I have also Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO. And today's agenda, you have on Page 2. We will start with a bit of an update, some information by business area, some more details on the financials as well as a bit of an update on ESG and purpose, sustainability as a whole as well as some concluding remarks from myself. And we are happy to take questions after that.



Let's then head into Page #3. COVID-19 is still present. I think that is evident to everyone. But a bit of perspective on 2020. It's a pandemic that is here, and now we see additional restrictions and lockdowns. Reflecting on 2020, AAK, we have shown the resilience of our business, and we