Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
I am now pleased to present, Johan Westman, President and CEO. Please begin your meeting.
Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO
Thank you so much, and good morning, everyone. This is the quarter 4 earnings call, the end of the year call for AAK. Together with me, I have also Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO. And today's agenda, you have on Page 2. We will start with a bit of an update, some information by business area, some more details on the financials as well as a bit of an update on ESG and purpose, sustainability as a whole as well as some concluding remarks from myself. And we are happy to take questions after that.
Let's then head into Page #3. COVID-19 is still present. I think that is evident to everyone. But a bit of perspective on 2020. It's a pandemic that is here, and now we see additional restrictions and lockdowns. Reflecting on 2020, AAK, we have shown the resilience of our business, and we
Q4 2020 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
