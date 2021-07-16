Q2 2021 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the AAK Q2 Report 2021. Today, I am pleased to present Johan Westman, President and CEO. For (Operator Instructions) Speaker, please begin.
Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO
Thank you so much, and good afternoon to everybody, and welcome to AAK's earnings call for 2021. I -- with me today also our CFO, Tomas Bergendahl, and together, we will run you through today's presentation. We are -- in the agenda, we're covering off some highlights for the second quarter. Some key events, business update and some financial details as well as concluding remarks from myself before we move into a question-and-answer part.
With that, I am moving to Page 3, summarizing the quarter for AAK. We've had a strong year-on-year growth. It is a strong quarter for AAK. Volume as well as earnings have been growing. Adjusted profit -- adjusted operating profit is up at a record high level for quarter 2. And our volumes grew by 14% with our adjusted operating profit growing by 32%.
