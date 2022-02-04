Q4 2021 AAK AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Johan Westman - AAK AB(publ.)-President&CEO



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the AAK Quarter 4 2021 Earnings Call. With me today, I have our CFO, Tomas Bergendahl. And together with me, we will run this presentation and as always, happy to take any questions at the end.



The agenda for today on Page 2 is first highlights of the quarter, some discussions on key events, highlights for the year as well as financial updates and a few concluding remarks from myself. With that, let's head into first a short summary of quarter 4, Page 3.



We closed the year on a good note, one could say. Finished strong with volume growth as well as increasing our earnings per kilo or EBIT per kilo. Our operating profit per kilo is up 3% year-on-year and that resulted in total in an operating profit, which